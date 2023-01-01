Spud Nut,
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (PG, 102 minutes) is a superb sequel to the 2011film about the swashbuckling, milk loving, feline hero who by now has used up eight of his nine lives.
Antonio Banderas, as the voice of Senior Gato, enjoys his comic role in a movie that ends up with a fine moral for all of us. Puss In Boots meets the specter of death and becomes conscious of his mortality. Retreating from life in a secure cat shelter, he meets a therapy dog disguised as a cat. The dog becomes an aide to Puss thereafter.
Accompanied by his ally Kitty Softpaws, using a treasure map that leads through the dark forest to the star that grants one last wish, he hopes to regain his nine lives. Salma Hayek provides the voice for Kitty. Goldilocks and the three bears and Jack Horner also compete to find the wishing star.
The animation is artistically well done, and the script is excellent.
Puss finds out about himself in this adventure. He ends up stating that if he has only one life, then he will fight for it until the end. What better message is there for us to start a new year?
This production earns a four potato entertainment rating.
Tater Tot
