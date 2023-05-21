Many people today use recipes they find online. As a result, handwritten recipes are becoming a thing of the past and that is a bit sad to me. I still have recipes that were penned by my mother and other special people from my past. Nothing could ever replace those recipes even though they are tattered and yellowed now. Do you have recipes like that tucked away somewhere? If so, is there one in your collection that has not been shared outside the family in order to protect its “secret ingredients?” Perhaps it was never written down. Hmmmmm. If so, that recipe might be THE ONE you could leave behind in a most unexpected way. Keep reading...
Ponder this: Could a simple thing like a recipe become part of the legacy of the person who left it behind? Allow me to share with you an article that I read recently—“Leaving a Legacy Through Simplicity” by Annie Holmquist. I think you will find it very interesting and thought-provoking regarding your own legacy.
“A few weeks ago, I came across a story in The Washington Post about a young woman, Rosie Grant, who scours graveyards across the country looking for recipes to make.
Recipes in a graveyard? Yes, it does sound weird, but Grant was intrigued upon hearing the concept. The first gravestone recipe she came across was featured on Naomi Odessa Miller-Dawson’s grave and was for Spritz cookies. Grant whipped up a batch and shared the results on her ‘Tik’ Tok account. Its success encouraged her to hunt down other gravestone recipes and try them, as well.
When I first read about Grant’s graveyard cooking ventures, I must admit that I thought it was a little sad. Making the recipe wasn’t sad—that was a very touching and honoring thing for Grant to do. What was sad was the fact that some people seemed to think that a single recipe was the most important legacy they had to leave behind.
Such a thought made me stop and ask myself what kind of legacy I’ll leave behind one day when I am dead and buried. Do I want my legacy to be as simple and small as a recipe on a gravestone or do I want it to be much bigger—a legacy that touches people personally, makes them better individuals, and even encourages some to go on and impact the world at large?
I think most of us would automatically choose the latter. Who doesn’t want his life to count and make a difference? “Forget that recipe on the gravestone, we’re setting our sights on something higher and more worthy!” we all say to ourselves.
But then I read further in the article and my perspective began to change; for in some cases, there was more behind these recipes than meets the eye viewing the gravestone.
Take Kay Andrews, for example, whose gravestone recipe for fudge was another one that Grant made for her ‘Tik’ Tok account. Kay’s family described her as “the most joyful, loving person” who was always baking treats to give to others. Such food gifts, Kay’s granddaughter noted, were “really how she showed her love.”
The fudge recipe gracing her gravestone may look like the only legacy Kay leaves behind, but in reality, her legacy was what she did with that fudge. She poured her time and energy into making something enjoyable and then gave it away with her love. She made others feel special and wanted through simple actions and simple gifts. We only have her fudge recipe to look at on this side of eternity, but who knows what we’ll find on the other side? The fact is, those simple actions that she faithfully did may have made an enormous impact for good.”
Many of us look at our world today sighing in discouragement and wondering what on earth we, the simple, average Americans, can do to change the seemingly unstoppable train wreck that our country is headed for. We’re too ordinary to make a big difference, we murmur to ourselves.
What we forget is that it’s the simple, faithful, heartfelt acts of love and kindness that truly make a difference in the world. When we work and do our best in the areas in which we have been planted—our homes, our workplaces, our neighborhoods—being faithful in even the daily, mundane tasks we’ve been given, but taking time to be the listening ear, the helping hand, the caring friend, and the kind neighbor, then our legacy will be nothing to sneeze at once we’re dead and buried. Instead, it will grow and spread, fed by the love, care, and faithfulness we bring to our everyday tasks.”
Now that you have read Annie’s article, did you find it as interesting and thought-provoking as I did when I read it? Personally, I came to the conclusion that an etched recipe on a gravestone might not be such a strange thing to do, after all.
Although I have never seen any of the recipe gravestones, I will most definitely be looking for them from now on. How about you? Have you seen any of them? If you have, please share with me the recipe/s you found and have made along with personal comments about the recipe, as well as any other information you gathered, such as the person’s name, date of birth and death, and name of the city and cemetery. With your permission, I will compile the information I receive and put it into an article to share with the readers of this column. That would be fun! (By the way, the gravestone recipes you find online and try count, too.)
I would also like to encourage you to read the article, “The Longstanding Trend of Etching Recipes on Gravestones” AND the story of how Rosie Grant got started with her new hobby. Both can be found with a simple search on the computer.
ONE LAST TAKE AWAY from this month’s article: Spend some of your time doing something special for someone—no matter how simple it may be. The world needs LOVE more now than ever before. “Love One Another.” (John 15:17)
You can always reach me via: home/business phone, 903-339-6101; cell phone, 903-284-0283 or e-mail, purrsonal.redesigns@live.com.
Lynda (Pike) Litterst is a professional organizer in Jacksonville. PURRsonal ReDesigns was started out of her love for decorating and organizing. Visit www.PURRsonalReDesigns for a complete overview.
On the Net:
https://intellectualtakeout.org/2022/11/leaving-legacy-through-simplicity/
