One of my goals every year as a money manager is to find ways to reduce the “noise” around me. Not the road traffic or the phone ringing, rather, the meaningless noise that distracts me from my investment process. When it comes to managing our money, it’s easy to get distracted. As Solomon famously said “There’s nothing new under the sun.” That new idea you hear on financial television, online, or from some new book . . . it isn’t new.
How do you reduce all the noise around your money? Try implementing the following:
1. Get organized. This is the number one reason why I see people fail financially. They have no idea what they live on each month. They don’t know where their money goes. I’m not talking about a budget. I’m talking about just itemizing your expenses. Use a spreadsheet, Quicken, or just simply write it down using pen and paper. You need to track your expenses for at least 12 months to get a grip on what and where you spend your money.
2. Set with 3 financial goals -- not 10. Pick out the three biggest issues that are causing financial stress and create a plan of attack, how you will attack them, and how long it will take.
3. Identify 3 obstacles for each item # 2 above that will keep you from reaching those goals. Most financial goals fail because people don’t identify the things that will distract them (noise) from reaching their goals.
4. Stop watching financial television. It rarely provides you with actionable investing ideas. Most of it is already old and by the time you hear it, it’s irrelevant to the stock market.
5. Pay more attention to data rather than people’s opinions, predictions, or forecasts.
6. Stop stressing over the Federal Reserve, who is President, who’s in charge of Congress, inflation, the dollar, interest rates, gold, and China.
7. Focus on probabilities, not absolutes. There are no absolutes when investing in the stock market.
8. Forget your politics. Many people said the stock market would crater when Barack Obama was elected in November 2008. It didn’t. The people on the other side said the same thing if Donald Trump was elected. The stock market didn’t crater then, either.
How much noise do you have in your investing process? Try these ideas so you can eliminate the things that may be keeping you from reaching your financial goals.
Matt Montgomery has over 40 years of experience as a financial advisor. Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. Member FINRA, SIPC. Advisory services offered through Matt Montgomery, a Registered Investment Advisor not affiliated with Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., 1504 East Rusk, Jacksonville, Texas, 903-586-3494. Mutual funds and exchange-traded funds are sold only by prospectus. Please consider the charges, risks, expenses, and investment objectives carefully before investing. A prospectus containing this and other information about the investment company can be obtained from your financial professional. Read it carefully before you invest or send money. * An Index is a portfolio of specific securities (common examples are S&P, DJIA, NASDAQ), the performance of which is used as a benchmark in judging the relative performance of certain asset classes. Indexes are un-managed portfolios and investors cannot invest directly in an index. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The information in this article is not intended as tax or legal advice. It may not be used for the purpose of avoiding any federal tax penalties. Please consult legal or tax professionals for specific information regarding your individual situation.
