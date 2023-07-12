Spud Nut,
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (PG, 93 minutes) is an animated coming of age movie about a girl who attends the Oceanside High School in the junior class. She wants to ask a boy to take her to the Prom, but is too shy to tell him.
Her family has a secret that Ruby doesn’t know about, other than she has been told not to go into the sea. A safety situation prompts her to dive into the surf to save the boy she likes. While under water, she surprisingly changes into a kraken. The new identity requires a big adjustment in Ruby’s life; especially since her grandmother is the queen of the kraken kingdom, whose mission is to protect the seas. She also finds out that narcissistic mermaids are selfish rivals. Possession of a hidden trident would give the mermaids control over the krakens.
The impressive undersea scenes will make you want to go scuba diving. The story’s drama will hold your interest as you watch to see how Ruby will learn to handle these complex situations. This pleasant film earns a three sweet potatoes entertainment rating.
