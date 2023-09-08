Spud Nut,
The Equalizer 3 (R, 109 minutes) might be the best of the popular trilogy about a retired special agent who provides justice for ordinary people who need it.
In this episode, Denzel Washington goes to Sicily to recover stolen retirement funds from a mafia cyber thief. After he slays all of them, but gets seriously wounded in the back, he makes it to Naples and collapses in his car. He is rescued by a kindly Italian policeman who takes him to his medical doctor father in a small Amalfi coastal village.
Washington recovers and finds inner peace, only to observe that mafia criminals are extorting the locals. He has discovered that drug trafficking with terrorists is taking place. He reports this anonymously to Dakota Fanning at the CIA. The plot thickens when the Equalizer has to take action that leads to more actions.
The scenery and Italian folk life are like a travel guide. The clever coolness of the hero is most satisfying. Everything about this script is what you want it to be. This welcomed sequel earns a three finely roasted potatoes entertainment rating.
