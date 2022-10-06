Spud Nut,
See How They Run (PG-13, 98 minutes) is a whodunit mystery, full of sly humor, set in West London during 1953.
The movie’s cast plays the actors, producers, and directors of the British stage play The Mousetrap by Agatha Christie. The drama begins with the murder of a Hollywood director, played by Adrian Brody, who was in London to discuss making the stage play into a movie. Thanks to flashback scenes about activities before the homicide, Brody continues to appear in the story.
The police who investigate the crime are a veteran inspector, played by Sam Rockwell, and an inexperienced constable, played by Saorise Ronan. During this caper, Ronan supplies much of the comedy. The inspector and constable search for clues and interview each of the main characters as possible suspects. The constable constantly concludes that each person they interview is the probable killer.
The script cleverly and self-consciously follows the traditional format for the solving of a case. All of the characters are collected in one room for the announcement of who is the guilty party. This production is a fun time experience worth two and half bags of potato chips.
