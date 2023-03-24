Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY. THE ROBINSON POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEARCHING FOR CADENCE MASTERPOOL, WHITE, FEMALE, 14 YEARS OLD, BROWN HAIR, BLUE EYES LAST SEEN WEARING WHITE AND GRAY LEGGINGS, LOW CUT BLACK DRESS TUCKED INTO PANTS, DARK BLUE CROCS WITH JEWELS, TATTOO OF 5300 BRAUSWOOD ON LEFT CHEST, TATTOO OF HELLO KITTY ON STOMACH, LIP AND NOSE PIERCINGS. POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR AN UNKNOWN HISPANIC FEMALE, 18 TO 24 YEARS OLD IN CONNECTION WITH THEIR ABDUCTION. THE SUSPECT IS DRIVING A SILVER SEDAN BEAERING LIKELY MXLP G A C 5 1 3 C. THE SUSPECT WAS LAST SEEN IN THE 500 BLOCK OF CELESTE DR, ROBINSON, TX. LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS BELIEVE THIS CHILD TO BE IN GRAVE OR IMMEDIATE DANGER. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE ROBINSON POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 2 5 4 6 6 2 0 5 2 5. NEWS MEDIA POINT OF CONTACT IS ROBINSON POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 2 5 4 6 6 2 0 5 2 5.