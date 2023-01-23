If you read last month’s article, you learned that eighteen years ago (2005) January was declared “Get Organized Month” by professional organizers around the nation. They chose January because it represents a new beginning. In that same article, you were encouraged to make a list of areas around your home and/or office that you would most like to de-clutter and/or organize by the end of 2023. Hopefully, you have your list ready. If not, do so now. Then . . . use the following tips to help accomplish those goals.
Each goal needs to be broken down into smaller tasks.
An area we can all relate to is our closet. Start with trying on all clothes that you tend to avoid wearing. Remove those clothes from your closet, then evaluate those garments by trying on each one of them. Does it still fit? Do you still feel good when wearing it? Do you like it enough to start wearing it again? If your answer is NO to any of these questions, do not return it to your closet. Continue with your shoes and other accessories as you use this same method of evaluation.
Stay focused.
Do not try to multitask by switching from task to task. The last thing you want is to cause yourself unneeded stress. Frustration will build when too many things are going on at the same time. So, finish one small task at a time. Keep in mind that the goal is success, not more mess.
Decide how often and when you will work on your organizing goals.
Will you work on your goals only on weekends? Will you spend an hour on the task each time or only in thirty-minute increments? Whatever you decide, be sure that it works easily into your schedule. That way, you will be more likely to stick with the process.
Start with an area that annoys you the most.
By starting with an area that annoys you the most and causes you to waste time each day, you will be more motivated to conquer it. Success in that area will motivate you to continue going. Remember, as you clean, continually ask yourself the following questions: Do I love it? Do I use it? Would I truly miss it if I got rid of it? Be sure, too, to have boxes ready that have labels such as: donate, toss, recycle, etc. And, as stated in an earlier tip . . . stay focused! Keep firmly in your mind what you want that area to look like when you have finished de-cluttering/organizing it.
Give everything a home.
This one tip is very important. When you have alike things in one place, you will save money by not re-buying items unnecessarily and you will be able to find things at a moment’s notice. Also, try your hardest to keep things near the place you will be using them.
Set a timer.
Set the timer to go off several minutes earlier than you want to end your organizing session. By doing this, you will have a few extra minutes to process the things you have displaced while organizing.
Maintain what you have organized.
Once you have an area de-cluttered and in order, it should not take more than a few minutes or an hour to maintain it—even after a busy week. If you find that things do not work in the “home” you gave them, it is time to re-think your system. It may be time to let go of some more things or to find them a new “home.” I cannot emphasis this more. Address this kind of problem quickly!
There you have it. By following these few tips while working on your list of specific organizing goals, you will discover that the task of getting de-cluttered and organized will go very smoothly. Never give up. With each success you will find yourself less stressed—STRESS FREE in 2023! You will start to have more time for family, friends, and doing what you want to do--which could be doing nothing at all now and then. Those options are hard to beat, don’t you think?
As always, I am here if you need me. You can reach me by phone: 903-339-6101 (home/business) or 903-284-0283 (cell). E-mail: purrsonal.redesigns@live.com.
You are loved and you are blessed.
Lynda (Pike) Litterst is a professional organizer in Jacksonville. PURRsonal ReDesigns was started out of her love for decorating and organizing. Visit www.PURRsonalReDesigns for a complete overview.
