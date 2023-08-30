A quick heads up to those using the molded plastic or metal water tanks to water cattle or other livestock. They work well, and usually trouble free. But with several cows or other animals concentrating at the trough, it can be a disaster. Recently some farmers watering cattle on farms with no other source of water discovered some cattle dead or dying from lack of water. The smart owners are checking the water tanks daily, not just once a week.
I get irritated by the never ending pictures of dogs and other animals on television that have been abused. Then problem solved—just donate $11 or so every month to help the animals. Sounds good, but this is often a scheme to get your money and forget the animals. We have a number of well run animal shelters in East Texas. Most receive no money from the humane societies that are advertised on television, social media or in direct mail. Our local animal shelters welcome contributions of money, pet food, toys and other pet needs. And if you have the time, most shelters welcome local residents to help at the shelters.
The ballyhoo over “climate change” seems never ending. In Europe several countries are working together to shift to what they call a climate-neutral economy. And one of their goals is to reduce methane emissions from cows. Ireland has a real controversy underway. The climate change backers want Irish farmers to get rid of 200,000 cows over the next three years. That would cut the cow herd by 10% at a cost of millions to the taxpayers. One Irish politician who thinks the cow culling program would be injurious to agriculture in Ireland, called the plan “absolute madness”.
Government often moves at a snails’ pace—but when it comes to the Texas Comptroller we have a keeper. Three days ago I ordered the new Texas Agricultural sales tax exemption card—to replace the one that expires the end of the year. Today in the mail box was the new cards and a full list of products that qualify for the tax savings. That’s –30—horace7338@live.com
