One of the more frustrating items in creating cash flow models for clients is what they expect to receive from social security. For many people, their social security benefits will be a major part of their retirement income. Now, we have the news that, unless Congress acts, social security filers after 2033 may see a 30% haircut in their promised benefits. If you haven’t claimed your social security benefits yet, I highly recommend signing up for your annual statements at www.ssa.gov. Otherwise, they only send annual statements to people 60 and older.
Recently, Social Security analyst Laurence Kotlikoff, an economics professor at Boston University, stated there are now 2,728 rules in the Social Security Handbook. He also recently said there are now 11 different Social Security benefits with almost half of the people who claim Social Security “make major mistakes.”
Ugh. While I do know the basic filing strategies, I decided a few years NOT to provide claiming strategy advice. Afterall, they change the rules all the time and with 2,728 different kinds of rules, that’s way above my pay grade.
My advice? When you’re ready to file, make a physical appointment at a local Social Security office (Tyler and Palestine). Get the person to provide all your options and ask for printout. Do not claim your benefits yet. Two weeks after your first appointment, make another appointment, preferably at a different office -- and do the same thing you did at the first appointment. If both appointments provide the same numbers and same strategies, great! But what I’ve experienced with clients is they are getting two different answers and different numbers. After all, this is a massive federal government structure -- and some people are not as well trained as others. Sure, you can call the Social Security Administration at 800-772-1213. But there can be problems getting the right person with the right answer. Lately, the online help has greatly improved. Still, I recommend a physical appointment especially if your situation has multiple options.
Matt Montgomery has over 40 years of experience as a financial advisor. Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. Member FINRA, SIPC. Advisory services offered through Matt Montgomery, a Registered Investment Advisor not affiliated with Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., 1504 East Rusk, Jacksonville, Texas, 903-586-3494. Mutual funds and exchange-traded funds are sold only by prospectus. Please consider the charges, risks, expenses, and investment objectives carefully before investing. A prospectus containing this and other information about the investment company can be obtained from your financial professional. Read it carefully before you invest or send money. * An Index is a portfolio of specific securities (common examples are S&P, DJIA, NASDAQ), the performance of which is used as a benchmark in judging the relative performance of certain asset classes. Indexes are un-managed portfolios and investors cannot invest directly in an index. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.