Spud Nut,
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (PG, 140 minutes) – is a sequel to the 2018 Academy Award winning animated movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The 2023 edition is part of a trilogy that is to be continued, as this movie’s ending clearly indicates.
Many film critics rate this release as being as good as the original, and it certainly is good entertainment.
The story’s premise is that there are many versions of Spider-man in the parallel universes of our existence. The Spider-Man in this instance is a 15 year old minority boy who lives in Earth-1610. His girl friend is Spider-Woman who lives in Earth-65. There is a computer program that allows travel between universes, but the program causes major problems.
The villain is a character named Spot who has travel portals roaming in his body. He has the ability to wreck havoc on the multi-verses. Spider-Man and Spider-Woman meet other Spider-People who have organized to contain the threat to their existences from the Spot.
The other major themes are the conflicts the teenagers have with their respective fathers over their secret identities, and the feelings of loneliness in the heroic roles. The movie editing fleets quickly from scene to scene, requiring close attention to the rapid action and quick dialogue.
The experience is mind-bending, exciting good fun for all, that is worth a four hot potato movie rating.
Tater Tot
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.