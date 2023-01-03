Spud Nut,
Each year I look back over the list of movies I have seen to compare how I originally rated them to see how I feel about them now.
I reviewed 43 films this year. Admittedly, I have not seen all of the releases that were shown in the larger cities. Our little town has a three screen theater, and not everything comes here by any means. Next, I no longer go to see horror movies because I have enough problems without adding to my frights in life.
Remember that I am a movie fan, not a movie critic; so I do not judge movies on their artistic merit, but on their entertainment value. My list of favorites is about the ones that I would enjoy seeing again. I have listed my choices in alphabetical order, but if I picked which ones I liked best, then the winner is is: Top Gun: Maverick. The other movies on the list are memorable too.
This list is only my personal choices. You have the right to like whichever ones appeal to you; that’s what makes going to the movies fun for all.
• Devotion
• Easter Sunday
• Father Stu
• Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
• Morbius
• Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
• The Woman King
See you at the theater, movie lovers.
Tater Tot
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.