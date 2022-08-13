Lawns, shrubs and trees are showing the effects of drouth blanketing much of Texas. Cities and rural water systems are hammering customers with tough water use restrictions affecting millions. Unless you have your own well, it’s time to figure out some solutions to the problem. One way out is to go to plants and shrubs that don’t take a lot of water to survive. The Aggies have been rolling out plant “superstars” for several years—and now have some new additions to the offerings. These plants are for difficult growing conditions—they need less water, don’t require extensive soil preparation and have few pest and disease issues.
One favorite is “New Gold” lantana that can even be grown in parking lot gardens. It’s full, compact and covered in perfect blooms. Less than 2 feet tall and 4 feet wide this lantana loves the heat and dry conditions. It blooms from spring to frost.
Other new choices include Pride of Barbados, a 5- to 8-foot tall hardy perennial. With brilliant red, orange and yellow colors this Superstar appears in peak shape mid-summer, just in time to welcome hummingbirds back to the area. Also available are several more Superstars that should be available at local nurseries and other merchants. If you want some color in your landscape—and plants that don’t require a lot of fuss—give them a try!
While our farmers, ranchers and home gardeners continue to suffer from the drouth that seems endless, another set of folks are working their “scams” on our citizens. First Orion, an Arkansas company, provides fraud and scam solutions to millions of customers. The company reports Tyler as number seven on the list where the scams and frauds are most consistent. San Antonio leads the list, followed by Dallas, Fort Worth and Lubbock in the top ten nationally in these unwanted calls. When a new call center comes to your town—or nearby—elected local leaders, and law enforcement, need to be asking questions and verify that the “new kid in town” is a legitimate company. Back several years ago, we had the “do not call list” touted as the answer to stop scams, fraudsters and just plain old obnoxious callers from dialing our numbers. As of now that government-help program has proven a disaster. Rather than all the blabbering about drafting legislation that would hinder the growth and prosperity of our business community, just do something to stop these telephone calls!
Horace McQueen is a former national editor for Farm & Ranch magazine and owner of Farm and Ranch TV News. The award-winning broad- caster is a rancher and farmer who is involved in real estate as well as gas and oil production. He can be reached at horace7338@live.com.
