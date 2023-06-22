Spud Nut,
The Flash (PG-13, 144 minutes) –is a new version of the Flash, a member of the DC comics Justice League.
The main character, played by Ezra Miller, is a single young adult who still grieves the death of his mother back in 2013. With his superpowers, he can travel back through time. His ally Batman, played by Michael Keaton, advises him that if he changes any little thing about the past, then a new history will be created in an alternate reality.
The Flash goes back to the past to change one little detail in hopes it would prevent his mother’s death. He inadvertently meets his 18 year-old self. He ends up stuck in time while trying to prepare his younger self for the future. Changes begin to occur in the universe that allows the return of General Zod who plans to destroy the earth.
In this version of reality, the only superhero available is Supergirl, played by Sasha Calle. The action moves quickly, and the Flash dual characters are well developed and comical. The theme of this film is that fate is unavoidable in most instances. There are some delightful cameo appearances of familiar actors who have played roles in the DC Justice League movies.
For summer entertainment, this feature earns a three potato viewing rating.
Tater Tot
