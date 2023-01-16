There are several issues for the stock market, bond market, and the economy in 2023. Let’s take a look at a few of those as we enter the new year.
The Federal Reserve: Inflation may have peaked but is still way higher than the Fed’s target of 2%. The Fed have been clear they’ll keep interest rates “higher for longer.” Will the Fed cave or will they stick to their guns? The biggest obstacle to lower inflation is wage inflation. It’s the stickiest (hard to get rid of). That’s why the Fed is focused on increasing unemployment
Recession Probability: The yield curve, the difference is 2-year U.S. Treasury yield and 10-year U.S. Treasury yield, is currently at its most inverted level (2s > 10s) since 1981. Higher unemployment means recession probabilities rise. The stock market doesn’t historically bottom until after a recession
Stock Market: The S&P 500 Index has several potential resistance price ranges to watch as we enter 2023. The first range is the 3,990 to 4,030 price range. The second resistance price range is 4,100 to 4,300. The third (and lower probability) range is a move above 4,300. As for price support ranges, the S&P 500 Index needs to hold the 3,800sh price level. A significant move under 3,800 that holds for several days would raise the probability the S&P 500 Index could test the June 2022 and October 2022 lows.
Corporate Earnings: Let’s so some math. Lower corporate earnings in 2023 means a lower stock market valuation (price). 2023 corporate earnings expectations for the S&P 500 Index’s earnings are $232 per share. As of December 7, 2022 the price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of the S&P 500 Index was 20.72. For context, the average historical P/E ratio since 1900 for the S&P 500 Index is between 13 and 15. At $232 earnings per share projected in 2023 TIMES the a P/E of 20.72, that’s about 4,800 on the S&P 500 Index ($232 X 20,72). That’s +20% higher from here. Could that happen? Sure.
But what if corporate earnings drop, say -10% from $232 to $208 in 2023. After all, that is what the Fed is trying to engineer to get inflation down. Let’s also assume higher interest rates drop the stock market multiple drops from today’s 20.72 to the high end historically of 15. That’s an S&P 500 Index level of 3,120 for the S&P 500 Index (15 TIMES $208). That’s about -22% lower from here in 2023.
As we enter 2023, these are the biggest stories the stock and bond markets must deal with. There is a wide range of possibilities so it’s critical for investors to monitor these issues.
Matt Montgomery has over 40 years of experience as a financial advisor. Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. Member FINRA, SIPC. Advisory services offered through Matt Montgomery, a Registered Investment Advisor not affiliated with Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., 1504 East Rusk, Jacksonville, Texas, 903-586-3494. Mutual funds and exchange-traded funds are sold only by prospectus. Please consider the charges, risks, expenses, and investment objectives carefully before investing. A prospectus containing this and other information about the investment company can be obtained from your financial professional. Read it carefully before you invest or send money. * An Index is a portfolio of specific securities (common examples are S&P, DJIA, NASDAQ), the performance of which is used as a benchmark in judging the relative performance of certain asset classes. Indexes are un-managed portfolios and investors cannot invest directly in an index. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The information in this article is not intended as tax or legal advice. It may not be used for the purpose of avoiding any federal tax penalties. Please consult legal or tax professionals for specific information regarding your individual situation.
