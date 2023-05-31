Spud Nut,
The Little Mermaid (PG, 135 minutes) is an animated/live action remake of the 1989 Disney animated fantasy based on a fable by Hans Christian Anderson. The movie has been updated socially by casting pop singer Halle Bailey as Ariel the mermaid. In this film, she gets to show off her musical talents much as Lady Gaga did in A Star Is Born. The sound track adds three new songs to a very entertaining music program. The animation is like living in an aquarium.
The actors’ hair gracefully floats in the water as the merpeople swim in Caribbean colorful scenery, with the sound of calypso in the air. Some filming was actually done in Italian Sardinia.
Javier Bardem plays the overly protective father of Bailey. Jonah Hauer-King plays charming Prince Eric and Melissa McCarthy plays the conniving sea witch. The plot is a Cinderella romance between a boy and girl from two different worlds. The sea witch tricks the little mermaid in the terms of a bargain made to bridge land and sea.
This release is almost an hour longer than the 1989 animated version. This movie will bring a new generation of fans who will come to love this three potato rated family entertainment fare.
Tater Tot
