Spud Nut,
The Super Mario Brothers (PB, 92 Minutes) is an animated sequel to the 1993 Mario Brothers movie that is based on the popular Nintendo video game.
Mario and Luigi are Brooklyn plumbers who try to fix a big city leak, only to fall down a pipe into other worlds. Mario lands in the Mushroom Kingdom ruled by the Peach Queen. Poor Luigi falls into the Dark Kingdom ruled by Bowser, who wants to conquer the Mushroom Kingdom. The Mushroom Kingdom tries to get the aid of the Jungle Kingdom, but to get it Mario has to defeat Donkey Kong. Eventually, there is a battle with Bowser to protect the Mushroom Kingdom.
The graphics are splendid. The action sequences use scenes that remind video game players of the game that made the characters famous. The reminiscence value of old video games we use to play appeals to the parents who bring their children to enjoy this fine family fare worth three tasty hash brown potatoes.
Tater Tot
