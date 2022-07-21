Spud Nut,
Thor: Love and Thunder (PG-13, 125 minutes) is the fourth in the Marcel Comics Studios movies about the Norse god Thor and his great hammer.
Chris Hemsworth looks the part, and plays it with some humor in the midst of this mighty saga. The antagonist in this story is Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale. He wields a sword that knocks off a few deities in other worlds.
When Gorr heads for New Asgard, Thor comes to its defense. He is surprised when a lookalike warrior arrives using his old broken hammer to fight alongside him. Turns out, the lookalike warrior is his ex-girlfriend, played by Natalie Portman. Gorr succeeds in kidnapping children from New Asgard, and the battle becomes more serious.
There are several side stories that add to the complexity of the situation. The drama part of the screenplay is well done. The humor portion of the script is only average. Once again, Thor is a big attraction for audiences worldwide. It may not be the best of his movie series, but it is a big hit just the same, and earns a three potato entertainment rating.
Tater Tot
