Barbie (PG-13, 114 minutes) stars the beautiful Margot Robbie as the live action Barbie in this film about growing up out of childhood fantasies. Ryan Gosling plays Ken, who is Barbie’s adoring male friend.
In Barbieland, girls run everything and anything, without the help of boys. When circumstances take Barbie and Ken into reality, Barbie is perplexed by the patriarchy she finds, while Ken loves it. Ken goes back to Barbieland and organizes his fellow drones into an attempted takeover of their world dominated by women.
Barbie faces teenage criticisms in the real world and begins to doubt herself. A mother comes to her defense as she tries to find her true identity. Barbie goes back to her world of pretend to prevent letting the guys spoil the world of young girls’ hearts’ desires. Ken and Barbie end up working out a mutual understanding about how to find their own identities.
The comedic approach to these themes disguises the serious problems of having to grow up into maturity. The movie features an able ensemble cast, including America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell.
Mothers will enjoy this feature, but should consider bringing only children who have outgrown playing with dolls. Men will get a good-hearted dose of feminism in this flick, and should be prepared to see the woman’s world according to Barbie. Judging by the sensational theater box office receipts, this production earns a three potato salad entertainment rating.
