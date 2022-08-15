There’s been a lot of improvements in public education over the past several years. One of the great improvements is how many school districts are now teaching basic money skill to students. While I agree math, science, history, and grammar are all important, basic financial skills should be included in all curriculums. The state has yet to mandate financial skills classes like math and science – and they should.
What about investing? Most people believe having an economics, finance, or accounting degree somehow prepares them to be a good investor. Not true. A degree on the wall doesn’t make you a savvy investor. Regardless of your education, becoming a good investor starts with three basic requirements.
First, you need to understand a little stock market history. But knowing what has already happened in the past isn’t always enough. Like Warren Buffett said, “If knowing history was all there was to investing, librarians would be the richest people in the world.” Rather, take market history and apply the lessons learned in how you invest today. Even though history won’t help you always pick the right stocks, it can help you visualize and correlate possible outcomes within the current environment.
Second, you need to understand psychology – your own as well as other investors. Have you ever been scared into selling a stock because of something you heard? Then after you sell, the price kept going up? Have you ever felt the urge to buy a stock because of a “hunch” or because you heard someone else say they were buying it? These are psychological impulses that can cost you money. You have to understand your own psychology. How does the stock market make you feel? How do you process information about stocks? Also, you need to recognize the psychology of other investors, also know as the “crowd.” The best investment strategy is not worth anything if you’re unprepared to handle your own psychology or the emotions of the crowd.
Third, you do need some basic math skills. I’m not saying you have to know the Pythagorean Theorem. But there are some basic math calculations that are relevant. For example, when you buy a stock, you’re buying an interest in a company’s future revenue and profit. How much you pay for that future cash flow determines whether you are overpaying or underpaying. Of course, I’m describing the price-to-earnings ratio, a simple way to price a stock. There are other simple calculations you need to know that may help you become a good investor by either preventing you from selling too soon – or buying too late.
You don’t need to have an MBA or a doctorate in economics to be a good investor. But knowing a little stock market history, knowing how the stock market affects you emotionally as well as the general crowd, and knowing some simple math calculations are the first steps. Certainly, there is more to investing than these three things – but start with these before you ever invest a dime.
Matt Montgomery has 40 years of experience as a financial advisor. Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. Member FINRA, SIPC. Advisory services offered through Matt Montgomery, a Registered Investment Advisor not affiliated with Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., 1504 East Rusk, Jacksonville, Texas, 903-586-3494. Mutual funds and exchange-traded funds are sold only by prospectus. Please consider the charges, risks, expenses, and investment objectives carefully before investing. A prospectus containing this and other information about the investment company can be obtained from your financial professional. Read it carefully before you invest or send money. * An Index is a portfolio of specific securities (common examples are S&P, DJIA, NASDAQ), the performance of which is used as a benchmark in judging the relative performance of certain asset classes. Indexes are un-managed portfolios and investors cannot invest directly in an index. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
