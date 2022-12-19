Whether you are highly organized or at the other end of the spectrum, allow me to suggest to you that December is a good time to start thinking about small improvements that you would like to make in and around your home during the upcoming year. Personally, I have already made my list. I call it TWELVE TWEAKS in 2023. Perhaps you would like to do the same. If so, keep your goals simple. Remember, even small tweaks can make a difference when it comes to the efficiency, functionality and appearance of your home.
WHERE TO BEGIN:
Make a list of the twelve improvements that you want to accomplish by the end of 2023. Ideally, your list should consist of projects that can be accomplished in one day or less. That said, one week might be needed if you opt for a larger improvement. By having your entire list ready, you can pick and choose your project based on the time limitations for that month.
SIMPLE TWEAK IDEAS:
Clean out and organize all “junk” drawers you may have throughout the house. You may be surprised at what you discover in those drawers.
Deep clean windows, blinds, curtains/drapes in all rooms. If you can’t reach the high places (especially outside), you might want to consider hiring a local window washer. (I have someone to recommend should you be interested.)
Clean out your refrigerator and freezer by literally taking everything out and washing down the shelves and bins. Do not forget to wipe down the outside and clean underneath and behind the appliance, as well. If you have an additional freezer, do the same for it.
Re-organize your pantry. You will need to take everything out of the pantry, group like things, wipe down shelves, discard items that you no longer want to keep, and then place everything back into the pantry in an organized manner. Put the things you use the most at eye level and within easy reach.
De-clutter and re-organize your laundry area. The inside of the dryer is usually a neglected area, so be sure to clean out the lint filter. Clean under the appliances and get the area as dust/lint free as possible. Wipe off the outside of the appliances. Make any tweaks that will help you be more efficient when doing laundry in the future.
Clean out and organize paperwork. Downsize newspapers and magazines. No doubt, paperwork is an area that plagues most all of us since it is delivered to us daily, six days a week. Getting behind in this area is NOT a good thing on many levels. Of course, being a fire hazard is the number one reason for keeping paper items to a bare minimum. (FYI: The local shelter accepts newspapers.)
Clean out and organize your garage. Be able to get at least one vehicle in your garage. Don’t allow your garage to be a storage unit. I predict that your vehicle is worth much more than all the stuff you are storing.
Clean out your kitchen cabinets and drawers. As you clean, take everything out so that you can decide what you really need. Return only what you will use. If you have a little bit of extra time and money available, consider painting or re-staining your cabinets.
Clean out your e-mails, texts, etc. on your phone and computer. Also, update your contacts.
Refresh your flowerbeds and trim the shrubs. Is weeding and new mulch needed?
Clean out the bathroom cabinets and drawers. Do you have old makeup that needs to be thrown out? How are those towels looking? Colored towels are an inexpensive way to brighten a bathroom without the effort of repainting. How about a new bathtub/shower mat?
Re-paint your front door. Is the present color still satisfactory or would a new color be a better choice? How about a new entrance mat? Would the addition of a plant or two help make your front entrance look more inviting to guests?
Clean out the clutter under the kitchen sink. Be sure you have a fire extinguisher handy—that WORKS!
Change out the shower head. There are lots of choices to choose from. A new shower head would be a small luxury that you could enjoy every day.
Replace all the light bulbs that have gone out. In some places, consider dimming bulbs that can be adjusted to your mood.
Clean out your clothes closet. Try on clothes that you are not sure fit you like they should; then, decide if you really want to continue taking up closet space with clothes that you very rarely (if ever) wear. Give the unwanted garments to someone in need or donate them to the charity of your choice.
Color code your clothes closet. It is not hard and very handy for when you are deciding what to wear for the day. Simply put all the same-colored clothing together as a group. Then, if you want to really get organized, arrange each color group by sleeve length. Start with the long-sleeved tops and work your way down to the sleeveless ones. It is totally worth the extra effort.
Re-arrange the furniture in a room OR try switching out tables or chairs from one room to another just to have a little change in the rooms involved. If that is not possible, take some of the decorations from one room and try them in a different room.
Clean out your vehicle/s. Remove all unneeded items and thoroughly wipe down and vacuum the interior. Another nice touch is to take a cotton ball and spray your favorite fragrance on it. Drops of fragrant oil work, too. Then, place the cotton ball in a small plastic bag. Leave the bag open. The fragrance will not be overwhelming--just soft and pleasant. The passenger-side car door is where I like to keep mine.
Finish incomplete projects that have been carried over from the past year/s. Make 2023 the year to get them out of your way and off your mind.
IMPORTANT POINT:
As you finish each tweak, keep up with it throughout the remainder of the year. In short, do not let your progress on areas in and around your home return to the shape they were in before you spent your time working on them. Regular maintenance is easier than cleaning and organizing everything all over again.
ONE LAST THOUGHT: Clean, uncluttered spaces help you think more clearly and feel more peaceful.
TWELVE TWEAKS for 2023 will be worth your time and effort. That, I can promise you!
Call or write to me if you need inspiration, have questions, or need help. My e-mail address is: purrsonal.redesigns@live.com. Text me at 903-284-0283 or leave a voice mail. My home/business phone is 903-339-6101. Feel free to leave a message. I will get back with you asap.
MERRY CHRISTMAS and HAPPY NEW YEAR to all of you! May God bless you and your families “real good” in 2023.
Lynda (Pike) Litterst is a professional organizer in Jacksonville. PURRsonal ReDesigns was started out of her love for decorating and organizing. Visit www.PURRsonalReDesigns for a complete overview.
