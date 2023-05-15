With interest rates on the rise, savers and investors are finally getting paid to hold “cash.” While money market rates have improved, the most popular short-term cash vehicle are US Treasuries. US Treasuries are debt securities issued by the U.S. government to finance its operations. Maturities can be as short as 3 months to as long as 20 years. A US Treasury with a maturity of 12 months or less is called a US Treasury Bill. US Treasuries with maturities greater than 12 months are called US Treasury Bonds or Notes. Today, let’s focus on the US Treasury Bill and how they work:
1. The U.S. Treasury Department auctions T-bills to investors, typically on a weekly basis. The auction process allows investors to bid on the amount they are willing to pay for the T-bills, and the Treasury Department accepts the highest bids until it has raised the desired amount of funds.
2. T-bills have maturities ranging from a few days to 52 weeks (one year). When the T-bill reaches maturity, the investor receives the full-face value of the security.
3. T-bills are purchased by investors at a discount to their face value. That means investors pay less than the face value when they purchase the T-bill. The difference between the purchase price and the face value is the investor's return on investment, also known as yield to maturity.
4. T-bills are viewed as low-risk investments as they are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. The U.S. government has never defaulted on its debt obligations.
5. T-bills are highly liquid investments. That means they can be bought and sold easily on the secondary market. This makes them an attractive option for investors who need a short-term, low-risk investment that they can easily convert to cash.
In summary, US Treasury Bills are a low-risk investment option often used by investors as a safe haven. As the Fed has increased interest rates, T-Bills are popular again as a short-term cash management tool. Individuals may purchase these treasuries direct from the US Treasury (www.treasurydirect.gov) or in a brokerage account with an investment professional. Please consult your investment professional to see if treasuries are worth considering for your savings and investment portfolio.
Matt Montgomery has been a financial advisor for 41 years. Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. Member FINRA, SIPC. Advisory services offered through Matt Montgomery, a Registered Investment Advisor not affiliated with Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., 1504 East Rusk, Jacksonville, Texas, 903-586-3494. Mutual funds and exchange-traded funds are sold only by prospectus. Please consider the charges, risks, expenses, and investment objectives carefully before investing. A prospectus containing this and other information about the investment company can be obtained from your financial professional. Read it carefully before you invest or send money. * An Index is a portfolio of specific securities (common examples are S&P, DJIA, NASDAQ), the performance of which is used as a benchmark in judging the relative performance of certain asset classes. Indexes are un-managed portfolios and investors cannot invest directly in an index. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The information in this article is not intended as tax or legal advice. It may not be used for the purpose of avoiding any federal tax penalties. Please consult legal or tax professionals for specific information regarding your individual situation.
