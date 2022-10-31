I’ve only been to Philadelphia once, and just briefly. It was a day trip during fall break from college my sophomore year. My friends and I had planned to go to New York City, but this was just a few weeks after 9/11, so we went to Philadelphia instead.
My most vivid memory of the city was getting a Philly Cheesesteak from a street vendor and coating my jacket with dripping, hot cheese. I’d been coached by my friend Adam, a local, on how to order from this particular vendor. Caught up in making sure I got that part right, I didn’t pay attention to how I was holding the sandwich once I got it. Even wrapped in foil, the cheese ran out and covered the left pocket of my jacket.
I got some good-natured heckling from my friends and a few understanding looks from the Philadelphians. Apparently, this is not an uncommon occurrence there. Other than running up the famous Rocky Balboa steps, I don’t remember much else from visiting that city. Despite its history, I have to admit to feeling mostly indifferent to it.
But now that the World Series is a couple of days away, Philadelphia is in the foreground. Baseball fans mostly hate the Houston Astros, fairly or unfairly because of the cheating scandal during the 2017 World Series. Even without that, the Astros are Goliath to the Phillies’ David. Houston went 106-56 in the regular season and has not lost a game in the postseason this year. They swept the 99-win New York Yankees to get to the World Series. The Phillies won 87 games and barely grabbed a wild card spot, edging out the Milwaukee Brewers by one game.
The oldest example of an underdog is the aforementioned David and Goliath, but the term “underdog” didn’t come into use until the late 19th century. But the idea has existed for a long time. In the story in the Old Testament of the Bible, David is going up against a giant in Goliath and takes him down with a sling and a few stones. Since then, people have always liked rooting for the underdog.
There’s a good story from a few years ago, written in the context of the March Madness tournament, that offers a few reasons why we like underdogs so much: We love shadenfreude, they help us feel like the world is just, and they help us from getting our hopes up too much. It’s easier to root for an underdog because if they don’t win, it’s still the expected outcome.
When the World Series starts Friday, most of the country will probably be rooting for the Phillies. Not just because of Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins or any of the other likable guys on the roster (Having spent a few times talking with David Robertson while he was with the Cubs this year, he’s a gem). The Astros are not as villainous as we’d like them to be — many of the guys responsible for the cheating in 2017 have moved on — but they are the clear favorites. The Phillies have played well in the postseason, but the Astros look untouchable. It’s easier to root for the Phillies because it would go against every projection for this postseason. Because it would feel like the Astros got some comeuppance (since winning in 2017, they’ve lost the 2019 and 2021 World Series to the Nationals and the Braves, but somehow we still want them put in their place). And because if they lose, we don’t have to feel terribly disappointed.
It’s kind of sad that Philadelphia didn’t stick in my memory more than it did. We saw the Liberty Bell, but mostly I still think about the cheesesteak sandwich ruining my jacket. All the same, go Phillies.
Jared is a freelance baseball writer who lives in suburban Chicago with his wife and four young children who share his love of baseball. When he's not doing that, he teaches and reads baseball history.
