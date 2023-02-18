Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Texas... Neches River Near Neches affecting Cherokee, Anderson and Houston Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1130 AM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Neches. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground away from the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM CST Saturday the stage was 13.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM CST Saturday was 13.5 feet and has crested. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 12.1 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&