One of my favorite all-time lines from a movie is from 1967’s Cool Hand Luke, starring Paul Newman: “What we have here is a failure to communicate.”
The Federal Reserve has certainly had a hard time communication the stock and bond market in 2022. is in charge of monetary policy. Their decision determines the interest rate on your mortgage and auto loans. They also determine how much interest your bank will pay you on a CD or a money market account. On Wednesday, November 2, the Fed did what was expected and raised interest rates 0.75% for the 4th time in 2022. As always, the fireworks started as soon as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell started his press conference after the rate announcement. It was basically a communications disaster. From the time he started talking at 1:30pm CST to the 3pm CST market close, the Dow Jones Industrials saw a 900-point swing. In the first 20 minutes, the Dow rose over 375 points. By the 3pm CST close, the Dow Jones was down -505 points.
Well, the stock market didn’t expect the following phrases from Chairman Powell: “We have a ways to go”, “We have no sense that inflation is coming down”, “We are exactly where we were a year ago”, and, “It’s premature to think about pausing.” Despite all the financial media speculating on when the Federal Reserve will pause or pivot, Chairman Powell could not have been clearer. The Fed is not going to pause. They are not going to pivot (reduce rates). Chairman Powell adamantly said these will not happen until, “the job is done.” That job is to get inflation under control.
One of the problems with the Fed’s messaging is its members. Between Fed meetings, several members of the Fed do CNBC interviews, they do print interviews, or they speak somewhere. One will say they’re worried about raising rates too fast while next one says they will continue to raise them. The stock and bond markets hang on every word that comes from these Federal Reserve speakers. There are just too many Fed voices with too many opinions that create these mixed messages.
Historically, the stock market doesn’t bottom until the Federal Reserve pivots. Again, a pivot is a reduction in interest rates. Chairman Powell was quite clear on November 2 the Federal Reserve is a long way from a pivot. Once the Fed sends the message they’ll pivot, the stock market has a chance to bottom.
Next month, we’ll look ahead to 2023, the potential of a deep recession, and the possibility of a stock market bottom.
Matt Montgomery has over 40 years of experience as a financial advisor. Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. Member FINRA, SIPC. Advisory services offered through Matt Montgomery, a Registered Investment Advisor not affiliated with Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., 1504 East Rusk, Jacksonville, Texas, 903-586-3494. Mutual funds and exchange-traded funds are sold only by prospectus. Please consider the charges, risks, expenses, and investment objectives carefully before investing. A prospectus containing this and other information about the investment company can be obtained from your financial professional. Read it carefully before you invest or send money. * An Index is a portfolio of specific securities (common examples are S&P, DJIA, NASDAQ), the performance of which is used as a benchmark in judging the relative performance of certain asset classes. Indexes are un-managed portfolios and investors cannot invest directly in an index. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
