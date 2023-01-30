Whenever real estate is being sold it is incumbent upon the seller to disclose any issues regarding the property that could impact the buyer’s decision to buy the property and/or what he would pay for the property. And disclosure does not just deal with the condition of the property, such as functional defects.
In Texas, with a few exceptions, the seller of a residence must provide a “Seller’s Disclosure Notice” that addresses the condition of the property and many of the property’s appurtenances. Even if the seller is not using a real estate company, he must provide the disclosure. The form is available on the Texas Real Estate Commission website. Realtors® also have access to a seller’s disclosure form that goes so far as to ask if there were any deaths that occurred on the property due to a condition of the property or if there was a homicide.
There are other issues that may need to be addressed. For example, the Texas Department of Public Safety website can be accessed to learn if there have been sex offenders in the area. Local law enforcement can also be contacted to learn of criminal activity in the area. If a property is under contract, a search of the property’s title may reveal if there are burdensome easements crossing the property. Some properties that are landlocked are able to assert the right to cross another property in order to obtain road access. If a property is in a floodplain, both the seller and an agent for a seller must disclose this fact. The city of Jacksonville is not allowed to let structures be built in a floodplain.
Not too long ago, I saw a listing of a lot in our local MLS that I knew was in a floodplain. The listing agent was not aware of the fact. When I informed him of the floodplain issue he immediately stated in the listing that the lot is in a floodplain. That may have saved him from losing his real estate license. Some properties located in seacoast areas are required to have additional windstorm and hailstorm insurance. The seller needs to make sure any prospective purchaser is aware of this fact. There are many areas where manufactured homes may not be placed and a seller of land needs to inform a prospective buyer of that fact. They are not permitted inside most cities – including Jacksonville, which also does not allow manufactured homes within about 3,000 feet of the city limits. There can also be deed restrictions out in the country, where a seller may not permit the placement of a manufactured home. Many years ago I purchased the four acre lot next to my home and created deed restrictions: no manufactured homes, no herds of animals, no ugly fences. I turned right around and sold the land without any worries. To permit such things can have a negative impact on the value of adjoining homes. A seller who lives inside the city must disclose if any alterations were made to the home without the necessary permits. If there are any lawsuits or other legal proceedings that could affect the sale of the property, they must be disclosed. Examples: divorce, foreclosure, heirship, bankruptcy, unpaid property taxes.
I have just touched the surface of this issue. The bottom line is this: A seller must be completely forthcoming when it comes to disclosing issues that can impact a prospective buyer’s decision. To fail to do so can result in a lawsuit under the provisions of the Deceptive Trade Practices and the reward to the plaintiff can be up to three times the value of the damage. Whenever you elect to buy or sell property, make sure the agent assisting you is fully informative with respect to disclosing all issues dealing with the sale and purchase of properties.
Mike McEwen is a real estate broker with 33 years in the business.
