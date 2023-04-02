Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 80F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.