Drouth, water sources running dry and lack of good eats are causing some movement of deer to other places. And sometimes the hunting pressures are to blame.
Alan Cain, head of the White-Tailed Deer Program for Texas Parks and Wildlife, says agency biologists forecast a moderate season for Texas deer hunters. The ongoing drouth in much of Texas will mean average to below average antler quality and body weight this fall. Another limiting factor this deer season is the skyrocketing price of a bag of corn. Some hunters are paying $12 for a 40-pound bag of corn. At that price, a would-behunter could buy high dollar steaks from the local meat market and still come out ahead!
The calf market still is in a yo-yo stumble. Up $5 to $10 a hundred pounds one week, then down that much or more a few days later. Sellers—or buyers-- can’t figure out what sale day will bring.
If they could, fortunes would be made. Lots of reasons for the erratic calf market—the continuing drouth in much of Texas is not helping. Then health problems are a worry of those buyers going to wheat pasture or feedlots.
And another crimp is the higher feed and cost of gain for feedlot owners.
Most feedlot owners just scratch their heads and try to figure out where to go from here.
When it comes to phones, my wife and I have three—each a cellphone plus a landline at home. But that landline will be no more soon. Our latest landline bill for the phone was $16.43. Not out of reason for that plain vanilla phone. But by the time taxes and surcharges were added, that $16.43 came to $35.64—more than double the basic charge. The surcharges and other fees added $16.10 to the bill. Then taxes added another $3.11. What these fees and surcharges actually do to benefit the owner of the landline is questionable.
Like most customers we just pay the bill and move on down the road!
That’s—30— horace7338@live.com
Horace McQueen is a former national editor for Farm & Ranch magazine and owner of Farm and Ranch TV News. The award-winning broadcaster is a rancher and farmer who is involved in real estate as well as gas and oil production.
