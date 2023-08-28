Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR PORTIONS OF EAST TEXAS AND ALL OF NORTHERN AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF EAST TEXAS AND ALL OF NORTHERN AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA... The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Red Flag Warning for critical to extreme fire weather conditions, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for critical to extreme fire weather conditions is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire districts in portions of East Texas and all of Northern & Central Louisiana. * TIMING...From 10 AM through 8 PM Wednesday for Red Flag Warning and 10 AM through 8 PM Thursday for Fire Weather Watch. * WINDS...Northeast near 10 mph, with gusts 15-20 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 26 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Up to 96. * IMPACTS...Rapid ignition and spread of wildfires is possible due to these very persistent hot and dry conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, dry vegetation, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Burn Bans remain in effect or most of East Texas and all of Northern & Central Louisiana. Avoid all outside burning. Do not toss lit cigarette butts outside. Report wild fires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. &&