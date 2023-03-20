The inspiration for this month’s column came from an article that I recently read by Jeff Minick. The title of his article was “Sanctuary is the Place We Call Our Own.” His article covered the history and the meaning behind sanctuaries. As I was reading, I began to think about the different sanctuaries that I’ve had during my lifetime. It also made me wonder what others consider to be their sanctuaries. After interviewing several family members and friends about their special places, this article was born. I am eager to share with you what they told me. Before we begin, however, let us look at a simple definition of the word “sanctuary.”
According to the dictionary, sanctuary means a place of refuge and protection; a safe place; a place where birds or animals can live and be protected; the most holy part of a religious building.
As you continue reading, think to yourself how you would answer the same question I asked them, WHERE IS YOUR “SANCTUARY” (and how does it make you feel)?
Most all of us have a sanctuary, whether we call it that or not. Any place that brings us relief, rest, and renewal can be considered our own personal sanctuary. When I asked family members and friends to share with me a little about their “sanctuary,” each one did so without hesitation. As each person spoke, I could literally hear in their voices that just thinking about their special spot brought them to a place of serenity. Seriously. Every single person sounded happier and more relaxed just describing their place and how it makes them feel. With their permission, I now share their responses with you.
Judy, my younger niece from Alvin, TX, told me that her back porch is where she goes to be alone; it is her happy place. Surrounded by numerous plants and the sound of four windchimes, she is at peace. She has a glider that has been with her for many, many years. It has been her go-to seat during some rough times in her life. She said that the movement of the glider allows her to let her mind drift. A sign that someone gave her sums it all up, “What happens on the porch, stays on the porch.”
Cynthia, a special friend who is like a daughter to me (and previous student in the 1980s) from Southeast Texas, told me that when she passes through the main gate where their wooded property is located in East Texas, everything changes for her. Peace envelopes her. She said that the quiet in the woods is completely different from the noise and turmoil that surrounds her each day in the city. She embraces all of nature—trees, birds, and lake. As a public-school employee with one of the school districts, her dream is to retire in the next few years and move to the woods.
LaVelle, a woman who is like a second mother to me (I have known her since I was three years old), also from Southeast Texas, told me that her favorite place is her lounge chair. She is a woman on the move; but, when she does take a few minutes to relax, she heads to her chair. Occasionally, she may take a nap or simply watch her favorite show on television. If nothing is on TV that she especially cares about, she said that she may turn off the volume. It is just the idea that she has a little time to call her own each day. According to her, at 94 years of age, it is nice to get a little extra rest and sleep.
Angela, a dear friend of mine from Jacksonville, has a special rocking chair that is in a corner of a small room on the second floor of their home. She said that it is a simple rocking chair that has padding on the seat and the back. It is a quiet place where she reads her Bible and/or a book. At times, she just sits and lets her mind wander. The best part about her sanctuary is that it is a place where she can be alone.
Kathie, my older niece from Alvin, TX, was quick with her response when asked about her special place. When she described her “sanctuary” to me, it was as if she was there. She absolutely loves to go to the beach. While sitting on her beach chair listening to the waves, she attempts to stop thinking about what needs to be done now, as well as the coming things that need to be done in the future. She said that by tuning in the rhythm of the waves, she can clear her mind of pressing issues. The freedom she feels is wonderful. As she leaves the beach for home, she usually makes one last stop by her favorite bakery in town where she purchases some yummy pastries to prolong the enjoyment of her time on the beach. (Most of you women understand this, right?!?)
David, my husband, said that without question his “sanctuary” is in the woods. This came of no shock to me. From what I understand, he was “at home” in the woods even as a child. He has been a professional forester for over fifty years which has afforded him the privilege to work in seventeen states. (That is a lot of woods!) Weekly visits to our nearby tree farm are a must for him. He enjoys walking along the creek, fishing from our pond, deer hunting and bushhogging. He also likes kayak fishing on some of the area lakes. At times, he just likes sitting in his hunting box where he simply observes the animals and birds. To him, being in the woods makes him feel relaxed, in tune with nature, and closer to God.
As for me, I love being home. After working outside my home for my entire adult life, as well as being involved with numerous organizations and teaching exercise classes that took me into the nighttime hours on a weekly basis, I am quite happy to spend my time at home now. Whether it is sitting in my favorite chair in our open and well-lit living room OR standing at the kitchen sink where I enjoy washing dishes and glancing up at the birds and squirrels OR simply sitting on my side of the bed as I observe the seasonal changes that occur just outside the double windows, I am content. Yes, home is my sanctuary.
So, back to the original question: WHERE IS YOUR SANCTUARY? I would truly like to hear from you. You can reach me by phone at: 903-339-6101 (home/business), 903-284-0283 (cell). E-mail address: purrsonal.redesigns@live.com. I normally check my texts, voice messages, and e-mails daily.
Next month (April) we will look at suggestions on how to turn most any area into a sanctuary. If you already have a special place, perhaps you will find an idea or two that you can use to help make it even cozier. If you would like to share some ideas with me for that article, please contact me. This is your column. As always, I am open to new topics and/or concerns that you would like to see addressed.
Lynda (Pike) Litterst is a professional organizer in Jacksonville. PURRsonal ReDesigns was started out of her love for decorating and organizing. Visit www.PURRsonalReDesigns for a complete overview.
