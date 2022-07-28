Spud Nut,
Where The Crawdads Sing (PG-13, 125 minutes) is based on a popular novel written by Delia Owens Ph.D., an expert biologist.
The story is set in the marshes of North Carolina. The main character is a girl named Kya, played by Daisy Edgar Jones. After age six, she grows up alone, deep in the swamp country. She is shy and distrustful of the outside world.
As she grows older, Kya has contact with a nice, helpful young man named Tate, played by Taylor John Smith. They eventually have a romance until he goes off to college and doesn’t come back to her as he had once promised.
After that, another young man named Chase, played by Harris Dickson, pursues her. Later, Chase is found dead in the marshes, and Kya is accused of murdering him. Her trial is the highlight of the movie.
The best part of the film is the photography of the wildlife and the beautiful marshland. Kya draws pictures of what she has seen that are worthy of publication. The growing of age romances and story conflicts make you care about what happens to the main characters.
Adult audiences have shown up in droves for this saga. This picture is must viewing for those who have read the book and a good experience for other people too. Where The Crawdads Sing earns a solid three potatoes entertainment rating as a pleasant summer pastime.
