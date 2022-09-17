How many personal letters, cards, or postcards have you received so far this year? Is the number more or less than a few years ago? If more, congratulations. You are in the minority. Most people are receiving much less personal mail than ever before. Computers and cell phones are now the new mode of communication. Very seldom can we expect to go to our mailbox and pull out a handwritten letter or card from a beloved family member or friend. BUT, when we do find one tucked in with the bills, advertisements, and other junk mail, we tend to open that special piece of mail first and pour over the words that were lovingly written just to us. No matter how long or short the message, personal mail should always be appreciated because the person who sent it invested time, effort, and a postage stamp to get that piece of mail to you. In today’s world of technology (not to mention high postage rates and people’s busy lifestyles), that is a big deal!
No doubt, technology does dominate the world of communication today. In fact, many people send a hundred or more texts per day. WOW! That is a lot of communicating. That said, let us s-l-o-w d-o-w-n a bit and think about a few reasons why handwritten cards and letters are still very important even in the rush, rush busy world in which we live.
GRATITUDE and REMEMBRANCE. As mentioned earlier, handwritten notes take time. It takes time to pick out which card or stationery to use, time to decide what to write as the note is being drafted, time to check spelling, money for postage to stamp the envelope or card, then more time to mail it. With so few personal letters being received, the recipient will no doubt be grateful and appreciative of your efforts. In fact, many people will keep and re-read handwritten notes and letters over and over through the years to come. In many cases, the words you wrote will be remembered much longer than you could ever imagine when writing them. Which leads to the next reason.
PERMANENCE. Handwritten letters live on well after the person who wrote them. Personally, I am so thankful that I stored back the letters that I received from my best friend when she (an only child) and her parents moved to South Korea in the 1960s. Not too long ago I came across those letters. As I re-read each one, I was transported back in my mind to those years when she and I were teenagers. At the same time, as a much older person now, I was also able to see which of our dreams and aspirations that we had as teenagers had been realized in our adult years and which ones were strictly just dreams. Sadly, my friend passed away in 2019. At that point in time, we had been best friends for sixty-six years. On her birthday in 2020 (a birth date she shared with her daddy), I presented those precious handwritten letters to her parents. To say they were touched by receiving them would be an understatement. Somehow, I do not think a text or e-mail would have had the same impact as those letters that had been handwritten on airmail, onion skin paper. Without doubt, handwritten letters have permanence.
TRADITION is HONORED. Just like vintage photographs, letters and cards record sentimental history. There is something sacred about finding and reading old letters and postcards—even if you do not know the people. Example: Back in the 1970s, while at the Canton Flea Market, I purchased a collection of vintage picture postcards. The handwriting was beautiful. It was done in ink and pen, which I know took the writer much longer to draft than the ballpoint and gel pens we have today. Another thing I quickly noticed was that the addresses were very simple. The recipient’s name, town, and state were all that was required. Most of the cards had no street address. MUCH simpler days in the early 1900s. The messages varied when it came to subject matter, but the overall theme was love and how they missed each other. I still have and enjoy looking through that collection of old postcards. It has been my honor and pleasure to preserve those handwritten notes from so long ago. In my care, they have lasted another forty plus years. However, at some point in the future, I plan to offer them to a museum.
SENSE OF WELL-BEING. Aside from having the satisfaction that your efforts in sending a handwritten letter, card, or note to a close friend or relative will help add a bright spot to their day, you, too, will reap the benefits of your efforts. That is right, science has linked expressive writing to a better mood, reduced stress, and improved overall sense of well-being. Research shows that it is much like keeping a gratitude journal or writing about your future goals. Sharing your genuine thoughts with another person can be quite the morale booster. I think we can all agree that that is one very good reason for us to continue the tradition of handwritten letters and cards.
Technology no doubt has its place in our lives, but sometimes the old, traditional ways are best for many of the reasons just listed. Please consider those reasons and think seriously about sending a personal, handwritten note to someone this week. You may never know the impact that it had on their life, but that is okay. You did the right thing. You cared enough about them to take time out of your day to let them know that they are special to you.
One more thing, when you receive handwritten letters and notes, consider keeping them stored away, especially if they are from family and close friends. As I mentioned in the last article, that is the one exception that I make to my “get-rid-of-it rule” when downsizing. One day those stored-away letters may mean the world to you. It is then that you will be very pleased that you kept them.
