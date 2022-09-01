Spud Nut,
Vengeance (R, 107 minutes) features the multi-talented B. J. Novak, who wrote the script, directed the movie, and stars as the lead character.
The first criticism of this picture is that any movie supposedly set in the flat oil lands of West Texas should not be made in New Mexico. A movie that starts out making fun of New York authors and Texas rubes should not finish as an existential noir. The tone shifts from comedic observing and philosophizing about others to gut punching reality. The cast chatter with each other is like Woody Allen movie characters.
The story begins like a fish out of water situation comedy. In New York City, Novak gets a phone call about the death of a girl named Abilene with whom he once had a brief fling. At her Texas funeral, he is told she didn’t die of a drug overdose, but had been murdered. At the insistence of the girl’s brother, the two men begin to solve the mystery of her death in order to take vengeance on the killer. Novak meets some interesting people and learns about Texas folkways, including the cultural love of all things Whataburger.
If Texans can sit still for their outlandish characterizations, the movie can be funny. Near the climatic conclusion, you might be ready to cheer the unexpected ending. The production appeals to a limited audience; but if you can catch on to it, then you will get two potatoes worth appreciation of Novak’s fine talents. Otherwise, stay away from this one potato movie bomb that will make you shake your head over all the sophomoric banter.
Tater Tot
