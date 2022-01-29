Approaching sunset, myself, Mule, and Drifter sit on the log of a big old, fallen oak on the bank of the creek. There is a space between us.
Though unaware, they are props for my reverie.
About 50 years ago, some 200 yards in front of where I now sit, I enjoyed many glorious duck hunts with my first black lab and many good friends. It was really true, as the old books say, the sky was black with ducks. Today there are none, though a lonely old female wood duck hidden in the button bushes in the slough in front of us pullulated plaintively about every 20 minutes.
The preternatural quiet of the evening serenaded by the murmur of the gently flowing creek, is a catalyst for memory, as are the luminous beseeching brown eyes of my labs as they peer into my soul. It is as if they are all the retrievers I have ever hunted with, stirring memories of countless adventures together. Great companions all, yet none of them quite the same, the nuances of their personalities and abilities safely ensconced in my Pantheon of golden memories.
Almost all of them live now only in memory. And gray-muzzled Drifter and Mule will be joining them shortly.
The space between us is occupied by the ghosts of my long-passed hunting companions - my partners in crime. This sort of thing happens when you push the number 70.
Arising from those mists, the old man with lymphoma whose throat was irradiated and had to drink lake water to blow his duck call; the old wildlife biologist who taught me so much about wetlands, dark whiskey, and Faulkner; my favorite uncle who thought I was an idiot to hunt ducks instead of quail — all sitting beside me now, jabbering, making noise in my head.
The solitude and quiet of duck hunting alone with dogs, has given my psyche unfettered access to many of life's beautiful insanities. It was the inchoate dreamings on foggy duck marsh mornings that pushed me to write, not logically forward, but vertiginous by necessity, trying to explain, make sense of, record oddball perceptions hopefully eventually rendered, if grudgingly, somewhat sensible.
Just to write a rambling dirge as it issues forth, though not seen or even understood, yet it is there bubbling like a pulsating volcano of thought and emotion not yet erupted, but though new and in the future, but somehow known already thus there was no reason it needed to be said, because I already knew and others didn't care so why bother them unless you are an imp which of course I was born to be so I resisted my poor editor's attempts to reign me in from the dark side of wacko because as Faulkner says the past isn't even past so when you end up where you started you know that you are in a
circle, and realizing that, even though you have heard the best way to make a sentence immortal is to make it eternal, it may be time for a period.
Nonetheless, unrepentant, channeling Pushkin:
" Headlong I soared, soared, soared,
Whither, I neither remember nor know;
I only shouted to the stars I met:
Keep to the right!"
There were no ducks that day as the sun went down, in fact, none until dark. But I was happy not to be bothered with them. It was just as well that I never put a shell in the chamber of my shotgun. I hadn't come to draw warm blood. My memories were action enough for me, if not for Mule or Drifter.
Driving home in my ATV in the dark, I wasn't sure if even whiskey would help me make sense of where I had been, but it is to savor that our life is not, has not been, laid out geometrically like shopping lanes in a mall.
Dr. Robert McFarlane is a recently retired cardiologist and writer from near Palestine.
