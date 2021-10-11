Hospitals are in a battle against virus mutations, fighting with tired, disheartened and depleted staff who struggle with Compassion Fatigue, the emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion resulting from excessive and prolonged demands.
It occurs when healthcare workers feel overwhelmed by more patients than beds or ventilators with demands for unproven treatments. As threats increase, workers can become defensive, frustrated, impatient, and angry.
Staff energy is divided between fighting a virus and hospitalizations that can be prevented with vaccination, while reacting to personal abuse. There is also anger at society for not having effective measures to counter misinformation. In this situation there is less energy left over for family and personal relationships.
This pandemic has highlighted weakness in our health care system.
Citizens and medical staff need to recognize Compassionate Fatigue, its manifestations, and ways to address its impact on delivering health care at all levels.
It identifies the need for proactive education and hospital adjustments to enable nurses to function efficiently in a healthy work environment.
Further, it is important to educate the public about its responsibility to decrease unnecessary hospitalizations.
Finally, supportive environments at the hospital and supervisory level should include the importance of self care.
The virus mutations provide us a Wake-Up-Call. They notify us that changes need to be made so we can be better prepared for the next outbreak.
Joe Garms, PhD
Gallatin, Texas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.