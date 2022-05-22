To the Editor:
I find Janet's article about the cons of Single-Payer Healthcare to be extremely disingenuous. She writes that taxes will be increased, which is true, but it ignores the fact that people will no longer be paying the premiums for their health insurance. Americans pay about twice as much per person in healthcare costs as comparable high income countries, with no other country even coming close.
The reason for this is the number of middlemen involved in our healthcare. She points out how many jobs will be lost, but has she considered whether these jobs serve any beneficial purpose to the people using the insurance? The majority of these jobs exist to help the insurance companies themselves extract as many dollars as possible for their shareholders at the expense of those needing care, whether it is by denying services to those in need or by cutting the services offered to the bare bones.
She also says that most Americans are satisfied with their insurance and her raw numbers are correct but lack context. The Commonwealth Fund found that Americans have the lowest rate of satisfaction with their healthcare of any high income country. This is especially problematic when you consider that the least satisfied among us are those most in need. The reality is that while 75% of Americans may think their insurance will protect them in an emergency, how many of those people have enough cash on hand to cover their full deductible, much less their maximum out-of-pocket costs, which can approach $10,000 in many plans? Add to this the stress of constantly battling insurance companies who are denying care that a doctor has deemed necessary while also battling an illness and you can see that our current insurance system is not sufficient.
As for the Medicare payouts for doctors being insufficient: they are! Medicare advocates have been saying for years that they need to be increased. Fortunately there is a solution to this: increasing payouts and linking increases to inflation. Simple!
I close by pointing out that Ms. Trautwein is the CEO of the National Association of Health Underwriters, making her hardly an unbiased source. She literally makes her living opposing public healthcare.
Our system is broken. We can and must do better.
Carl Etheridge
Jacksonville
