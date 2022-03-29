Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

Gusty breezes and rain showers this evening. Thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Gusty breezes and rain showers this evening. Thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.