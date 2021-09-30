Spud Nut,
Copshop (R, 108 minutes) has Quentin Tarantino style influences with its ultra-violent shootouts and high body counts in its script.
The action takes place in a desert police station of Nevada. A rookie cop, played by Alexis Louder, is accosted by a desperate criminal conman, played by Frank Grillo, who wants to be put in jail for protection. Right behind him, another man acts drunken to get incarcerated in the same jail. The second man is a professional killer, played by Gerard Butler, who is after the first man.
As the rookie cop tries to sort out what is happening, the police station is attacked by a psychopathic killer, played by Toby Huss. To complicate matters, some of the cops in this drama are crooked.
Amidst all this crime and corruption, only the rookie cop tries to do right against heavy odds.
Look out for the film’s ending because you might wonder what happens next.
This grim cops and robbers production is a retro movie that is good of its kind, earning a two hard boiled potato entertainment rating.
