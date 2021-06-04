Spud Nut
Cruella (PG-13, 134 minutes) combines The Devil Wears Prada with a Lady Gaga fashion show into one of the glitziest shows ever made.
Emma Thompson and Emma Stone glam up the screen in designer clothes creations that will surely win the Academy Award for the best costumes of the year. Both actresses get to chew up the scenery with over the top acting in their respective parts as the prospective Queen of Mean versus the reigning Baroness of Bad.
The movie is a prequel to the 101 Dalmatians movie. The script is set in London during the 1970’s. The pop music soundtrack will take you there for sure.
You have to listen closely to the British accents to follow the dialogue.
The supporting characters supply the comedy that make this film a jolly good show, worth a four hot buttered potatoes entertainment rating, plus an extra bag of popcorn.
Tater Tot
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.