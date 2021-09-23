Spud Nut,
Cry Macho (PG-13, 121 minutes) should be viewed and enjoyed like a pleasant sunset and afterglow.
As a movie director, Clint Eastwood is known to give full exposure to his film’s scenes. They are to be savored moment by moment, rather than by rushing through the story in the slam bang, action adventure style of today. His scripts have tension and drama, and hold your interest just the same.
In this picture, Eastwood is a former rodeo star, who in his later years has worked training horses. His boss, played by Dwight Yoakam, hires him to retrieve his 13 year old son in Mexico City and bring him back to Texas.
The boy, played by Eduardo Minett, is in the custody of his mother, but has begun to live on the streets. He makes a living entering his prize rooster in cockfights. The bird is named Macho.
Eastwood rescues the boy and begins to make his way back to the border. There are threats and delays along the way. The guys stop in a small village where a gracious café owner, played by Natalia Traven, takes a liking to Eastwood and vice versa. In reviewing his life, Eastwood tells the boy that “macho is over rated.”
For Eastwood fans, and all others, this production should be on the must-see list. After all, this may be his last act and the culmination of a great acting and directing career.
This picture deserves a three potato entertainment rating, plus one more potato for nostalgic reasons.
Tater Tot
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.