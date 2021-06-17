Spud Nut
In The Heights (PG-13, 143 minutes) is a song and dance musical about the Caribbean immigrants’ neighborhood of New York City in 1982 shortly before a city wide blackout.
The movie is adapted from a Tony Award winning Broadway play that is full of salsa rhythms. The last times we heard this style music was in The Westside Story and in Dance With Me.
The story is about the aspirations of some attractive, talented young adults who want to do better in life than be trapped in their limited existence. Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace, and Corey Hawkins are the main characters who make the film a hearing and seeing delight.
There are large ensemble choreography pieces that are a production masterpiece.
With a picture this good, the only improvement might have been to include a broader variety of music to maintain interest of mainstream audiences.
This production deserves more box office receipts than it will likely earn. Nevertheless, the content and direction deserve a four highly seasoned potatoes entertainment rating.
Tater Tot
