DC League of Super-Pets (PG, 106 minutes) brings to the screen an animated comic drama about Superman’s childhood pet, Krpto the Super Dog.
The story deals with Krpto’s adventures with pet store animals in combating Lex Luthor and Lulu, an evil Hairless guinea pig. Lulu wants to rule the word. Lulu gets a piece of orange kryptonite that gives her super powers. After Krpto the super-dog frees the pet store animals, they get super powers too. Soon both sides have super pets that battle each other.
Krpto’s allies are Ace the hound, PG the pot bellied pig, Merton the turtle, and Chip the squirrel. Lulu uses green kryptonite to subdue Krpto the super dog and superman too. The super-pets fight to rescue Krpto and all the other DC comics’ superheroes, like Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and Batman.
There is humor throughout the movie, and the production has a clear setup in closing credits for a sequel to this picture. Kids always like cartoon animals in any film, so this is good family fare worth two and a half potatoes of good entertainment.
