Losing a loved one is obviously a very emotional experience. Sometimes, I see people feel like they need to immediately take care of a lot of business things. While there are certainly things that could be done, sometimes, that doesn’t mean those things must be done immediately. So, slow down, take a breath, and realize all the business and other tasks don’t have to be all completed in a week. When you’re ready, use the following checklist as a guide. Again, it’s only a guide. There may be more issues to deal with than what is on this list.
1. Get plenty of certified copies of the death certificate. Typically, these take about two weeks for the funeral home to receive them. Photocopies may not be accepted by some institutions.
2. Locate all estate planning documents, such as a will and trusts, and other relevant documents, such as deeds and titles. Locate any marriage certificate, birth or adoption certificates of children, and military discharge papers, which you may need to apply for benefits. Your attorney will need these.
3. Report the death to Social Security by calling 1-800-772-1213. If your loved one was receiving benefits via direct deposit, request that the bank return funds received for the month of death and thereafter to Social Security. Do not cash any Social Security checks received by mail. Return all checks to Social Security as soon as possible. Surviving spouses and other family members may be eligible for a $255 lump-sum death benefit and/or survivor's benefits. Go to www.ssa.gov for more information.
4. Create a list of the decedent's assets and contact your attorney. Set up an appointment to deliver the list of assets, deeds, titles, and estate planning documents.
5. Contact their employer and arrange to retrieve your loved one's belongings from their workplace. If there is a human resources department, contact them about any uncollected salary, vacation, or sick pay owed to your loved one, and be sure to ask about continuing health insurance coverage and potential survivor's benefits for a spouse or children.
6. Contact any IRA custodians or trustees and review the beneficiary designations so that you can arrange to transfer those proceeds in the most tax-advantaged way possible.
7. Locate all life insurance policies. The policies could include individual and group life insurance, mortgage insurance, auto credit life insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, credit card insurance, and annuities. Contact all insurance companies to file claims.
8. Contact all credit card companies and let them know of the death. Cancel all cards unless you're named on the account and wish to retain the card.
The loss of a loved one is not only be emotionally challenging but it also puts many business decisions in play. Try not to do it all alone. Find a trusted financial advisor who will help guide you through the process. It’s always best not make any major decisions until you are emotionally ready.
Matt Montgomery has 39 years of experience as a financial advisor. Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. Member FINRA, SIPC. Advisory services offered through Matt Montgomery, a Registered Investment Advisor not affiliated with Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., 1504 East Rusk, Jacksonville, Texas, 903-586-3494,Mutual funds and exchange-traded funds are sold only by prospectus. Please consider the charges, risks, expenses, and investment objectives carefully before investing. A prospectus containing this and other information about the investment company can be obtained from your financial professional. Read it carefully before you invest or send money. * An Index is a portfolio of specific securities (common examples are S&P, DJIA, NASDAQ), the performance of which is used as a benchmark in judging the relative performance of certain asset classes. Indexes are un-managed portfolios and investors cannot invest directly in an index. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
