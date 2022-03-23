Spud Nut,
Death On The Nile (PG-13, 127 minutes) is an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel featuring Belgium’s ace detective, Hercule Poirot.
Set in 1937, Poirot, played by Kenneth Branagh, has been hired to escort a wedding party on a river boat cruise in Egypt. Gal Gadot is an heiress who is newly married to Arnie Hammer. Hammer had been engaged to Gadot’s friend Emma Mackey. She jealously stalks the newlyweds on their honeymoon trip.
When Gadot is shot to death, Mackey is an obvious suspect. But other developments shift the investigation away from her. The meticulous Poirot gathers bit and pieces of information, while the audience is thoroughly confused by what happens.
The grand conclusion has Poirot focus on each boat passenger until the final big reveal.
The opulent style of the rich and famous is lavishly sumptuous. Scenes on the River Nile are a spectacular travelogue.
Gadot’s part might have been played better by someone else. On the other hand, Emma Mackey does an early dance scene that is sexy and seductive.
The movie’s direction develops each character’s part to ensure that the audience knows how they are all entangled with each other, providing multiple possible motives for the crime. For those who like whodunit plots, this film is for you. Otherwise, this release earns a two potato entertainment rating.
Tater Tot
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.