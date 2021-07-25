In the interest of full disclosure: laws regarding deceptive trade practice are very complicated. I am giving you a layman’s explanation of what constitutes deceptive trade practice and how it can relate to a real estate transaction. Most real estate licensees have a nominal grasp of the subject deceptive trade practice. It never hurts to get the opinion of an attorney if you ever believe you may have been deceived in a real estate transaction.
We all know what a deception is: It is a failure to disclose information that could affect one’s decision-making process. The failure not only includes the failure to disclose known information, but also information that one should have known. An example: A seller has his house under contract and the buyer has the house inspected and defects are found. The buyer wants the seller to see the inspection report and the seller refuses to look at it so that he can deny knowledge in the future. That is a perfect example of when a seller should have known.
Under Texas law, a seller is required to fill out a “Seller’s Disclosure of Property Condition” – whether or not he is using the services of a real estate broker. Unfortunately the state of Texas does a poor job of making most legislation available to the public, so virtually no individual who is not using the services of a real estate broker is aware of the law. If a seller’s disclosure has been filled out and new defects are found and are made available to the seller, the seller has to modify, i.e., update the disclosure.
In a real estate transaction, it is not only necessary for the seller to be forthright with respect to disclosing information that could affect a buyer’s decision; it is also incumbent on a real estate licensee to disclose defects, whether he represents the seller or the buyer. Failure to disclose could cost an agent his license.
The Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Consumer Protection Act (DTPA) is a civil statute with civil penalties that can be up to three times the damage caused by the responsible individual. Unlawful acts include breach of warranty, unconscionable acts and any false, misleading or deceptive acts. Mental anguish can also be a cause for having to pay damages.
To learn more about the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, go to: https://corporate.findlaw.com/business-operations/texas-deceptive-trade-practices-consumer-protection-act-dtpa.html/.
There is also federal law that deals with deceptive acts. It is known as the Federal Trade Commission Act, Section 5: Unfair or Deceptive Acts or Practices. It may cover acts that the Texas DTPA does not cover.
If an individual believes he has been subject to a deceptive act, he may want to make initial contact with the individual who committed the deception. If it is evident that the individual does not want to cooperate, then it is time to seek the services of an attorney who specializes in this body of law.
Mike McEwen is a real estate broker with 32 years in the business.
