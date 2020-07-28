Serving Size: 1/6 of Recipe
Serves: 6
Ingredients
3 tablespoons butter, divided
1 medium onion, diced
5 cups fresh yellow squash, thinly sliced (2-3 large squash)
2 eggs
1 cup 1% milk
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, diced
1 cup Gruyere cheese, grated (or your favorite cheese)
1 stack of wheat entertainment crackers, coarsely crushed (1½ cups crumbs)
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Oil a 9- x 13-inch pan with olive oil.
In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the butter over medium high heat. Add the onions and sauté until almost soft, about 2 minutes. Stir in the squash and sauté until squash is tender, about 2-3 minutes, stirring frequently. When done, pour the squash mixture into the bottom of the pan making an even layer.
In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs and milk until well combined. Stir in the spices and parsley. Pour the egg mixture over the squash to evenly distribute. Add an even layer of cheese. Top with a layer of cracker crumbs.
In the pan you sautéed the squash in, melt the remaining tablespoon of butter and drizzle over the cracker crumbs.
Bake for 45 minutes until lightly browned on top. Allow to rest 3 minutes before serving.
Exchanges per serving:
1 Medium Meat (cheese), ½ Milk, 3 Vegetables, 3 Fats
Nutrients per serving:
Calories: 325
Total Fat: 18g
Saturated Fat: 8g
Cholesterol: 99mg
Sodium: 617mg
Total Carbohydrate: 24g
Dietary Fiber: 3g
Protein: 14g
