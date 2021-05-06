Spud Nut
Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train (R, 117 minutes) is based on a highly popular Japanese animated TV series.
The anime movie has set box office records in its worldwide release, even though the story and characters are not well known in many American markets.
The script is darkly dramatic. There is little humor at all.
The film may not need its “R” viewer rating, but the violence and poignant moments are not scripted for young audiences. For that matter, older patrons may have a hard time following the pantheon of characters or the mythology about them. The symbols and references to the main characters are culturally pertinent for the Japanese, not Americans.
This production may have artistic merit, but earns only a one potato entertainment rating.
Tater Tot
