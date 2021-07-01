Spud Nut,
F9 (PG-13, 145 minutes) starts with Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriquez leading a quiet life with Diesel’s son, but not for long. Some of the old crew arrive with urgent news about their former CIA employer, Kurt Russell, having been shot down and needing help.
Diesel’s old team reassembles and the wild adventures begin. Cars begin to go where cars can’t usually go. The stunts are dangerous and spectacular. The action shifts from Bolivia, to Tokyo, Cologne, London, Edinburgh, Tbilisi and outer space.
The script covers the back story of how Vin Diesel’s father’s death in a car race crash may have been caused by his brother, John Cena. Hence, their deadly rivalry becomes part of the story’s plot.
The drama centers on the recovery of a powerful computer program orb that could be used to take control of the world’s internet communications for military purposes. Before the picture is over, nearly everyone who has ever been in the twenty year long Fast And Furious movie series makes an appearance.
This thrill a minute ride can even be enjoyed by those who have not seen one of these hot rod stories before. Get in line to go see this three and half hot potato rated entertainment production.
