Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (PG-13, 126 minutes) is a strange experience indeed, unless you are a devoted fan of Marvel Comics movies and have also watched Wandavision.
This movie is a science fiction world of wizardry and witchcraft. In these scenarios, there are many parallel worlds that the characters inhabit.
The story concerns the protection of a girl, played by Xochitl Gomez, who has the power of moving from world to world. The Red Witch, played by Elizabeth Olsen, wants to capture her power for her own uses.
Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch does his best to shield Gomez, but needs help from a sorcerer, played by Benedict Wong, and help from a former lover, played by Rachel McAdams. Even with this extra help, their worlds suffer great destruction, and their characters get bounced around and taken captive.
The visuals are exotic and surrealistic. This imaginative drama is best enjoyed for its exciting conflicts and chases. Keeping up with the many realities can be disorienting. When you leave, you may want someone to help you interpret what you have seen; but it is an unforgettable experience worth three curly cut, French fried potatoes.
