Dog (PG-13, 101 minutes) is a serious movie about the relationship between a discharged Army Ranger veteran with battle disabilities and a retired, combat service dog that has issues, too.
Channing Tatum must escort the dog from Fort Lewis, Washington to a funeral in Prescott, Arizona, for the dog’s Army handler.
The dog creates problems en route as Tatum encounters various peculiar situations. One time he lands in jail. Another time his goods are stolen out of his car and he uses the dog to track it down. There is car trouble and delays that make it difficult to arrive on time at the graveside services.
Tatum wants to return to active duty. His veteran buddies counsel him about making adjustments to PTSD for himself and the dog.
Tatum has a lot of screen time talking to the dog, and he is convincing enough in this role that you’ll believe he recently got back from the front in Afghanistan. The picture has a lesson for veterans and civilians alike about the difficulties veterans, human and animal, have after being in warfare.
In the end, it really is a dog story; and that’s what makes it lovable in the end.
Pictures like this earn an automatic three potato entertainment rating.
